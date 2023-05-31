McHenry County judge denies bond reduction for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

A McHenry County judge Wednesday denied a motion to reduce the bond of a man arrested last year on a Marengo complaint alleging he sexually assaulted and abused a minor, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

David W. Flynn Sr., 55, of the 3000 block of West 21st Place in Chicago, also lists himself in an affidavit asking for a public defender to represent him as homeless and from Marengo.

Flynn is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and four other counts.

Flynn is being held in McHenry County Jail on $300,000 bond. He must post $30,000 in order to be released.

His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kim Messer motioned for his bond to be reduced to $150,000 stating in her motion he is not a flight risk, nor a danger to the community and does not have the financial resources available to post his current bond.

Should he make bond and be released from county jail he shall have no contact with the alleged victim directly or indirectly, according to an order signed by McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis and filed after Wednesday’s hearing.

Flynn is accused of assaulting and abusing the minor on multiple occasions in 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to the indictment.

In a motion arguing against the bond reduction and asking for an increase, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito said Flynn made “third party admissions” and “incriminating statements” in text messages recovered during the investigation.

Romito said the alleged victim made formal police reports following an incident on Jan. 9, 2022. On that date, Flynn and the alleged victim were together in Waterloo Indiana when Flynn learned a third party knew of the alleged abuse and “threatened to kill himself and held a knife to his throat.”

The minor called 911 and Flynn was treated for the suicidal threats. The minor told police of the ongoing sexual abuse spanning several years and the threats he made should they tell.

A $150,000 arrest warrant was issued and Flynn was taken into custody on April 19, 2022, according to court records and the jail log.

“(Flynn) poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person or persons, which includes himself, that he faces a significant mandatory prison sentence and that any reduction of his bond is wholly inappropriate given the severity of the crime and his history,” Romito wrote in the motion.

Flynn is due back in court June 30.