Crystal Lake Lions Club to hold Toys for Tots drive-thru event

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyekrxj.

Crystal Lake Lions Club will host a Toys for Tots drive-thru collection event noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Ormsby Motors, 50 N. Main St. in Crystal Lake.

Contributors can donate new unwrapped toys without leaving the comfort of their cars. As a thank you, Smash’D will be on site offering a free smash burger to anyone who donates.

No matter how big or small, contributions can make a significant difference in a child’s life. The Marine Corps League especially needs new unwrapped toys for children age 2 and younger and 10 and older or cash donations. A drop box is also now available.