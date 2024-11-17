Letter: American flags do not replace being informed

Well, the election is over, and one way or another we will get what we deserve. The outcome of our decision will have depended on the quality of our citizens. We are still a democratic republic that elects our leaders. All citizens have the right to vote. Whether they are informed is not a qualification but maybe the most important factor in a democracy is that all citizens can vote.

I see American flags everywhere, which I am guessing is a good sign? But I wonder how many of those flying flags have taken the time to read a book on any of the important topics of the day? Or do they base their thoughts on just their feelings and emotions? I asked a guy at the gas station flying flags out of the back of his pickup if he could name any of the rights protected in the First Amendment, the answer was “the right to have a gun.”

In the end, who has won this election will not be as important as the quality of our citizens and how we treat and care for each other. Most important is not how smart we are but how well informed we are. Maybe now is the time for us to evaluate ourselves as citizens. How much time and effort do we spend becoming properly informed and engaged citizens? Don’t assume you know about __________. Be a citizen, go to the library and get a book and read about ______. Flying the flag is not enough.

W. Jeff Varda

McHenry