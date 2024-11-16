Missing Wisconsin man last seen in Crystal Lake found dead in Rosemont

The body of a missing Wisconsin man last seen in Crystal Lake has been found by police in a car that crashed off a highway in Rosemont, officials report.

Benjamin Oberto, 45, of New Berlin, Wisconsin, was last seen about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the 1776 Restaurant on Route 14 in Crystal Lake. His wife, Laura Leatherberry, made a plea seeking help finding her husband of 11 years Thursday afternoon on her Facebook page. That post has now been shared more than 5,000 times.

Rosemont police officers found Oberto’s car “partially submerged in a creek at the bottom of the embankment” on the curve of the Interstate 90 eastbound ramp to Interstate 294 northbound, according to an Illinois State Police news release. Police found the car about 3:40 p.m. Friday in what seems to be a single-vehicle crash, according to a New Berlin Police Department news release. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Oberto.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

When New Berlin police “pinged” Oberto’s cellphone Thursday, nearly 24 hours after he went missing, it was shown to be in the O’Hare and Rosemont area, Leatherberry had said.

Leatherberry updated her post thanking her friends, family and the community for supporting and helping her.

“Ben was not just my husband; he was a loving father, a cherished son, a caring brother, and a true friend to so many,” she said in the post. “His vibrant spirit, loving heart, and unmatched generosity left an indelible mark on every life he touched.”