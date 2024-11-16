Crystal Lake police arrest 3 over driver’s license issues during Halloween enforcement

The Crystal Lake Police Department made three driver’s license-related arrests and issued eight speeding citations during its Halloween enforcement effort, the agency said in a news release.

Additionally, two citations were issued for registration violations and two more for insurance violations.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to “save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up,” the department said. The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1. Across the state, extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.