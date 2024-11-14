Pedestrian walking in roadway hit by car in McHenry

A 30-year-old McHenry man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a car while walking along Riverside Drive, the McHenry Police Department said Thursday.

Police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Riverside Drive for a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and then flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening, the police department said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation concluded the pedestrian was hit by a black 2008 Ford Escape, which had been southbound on Riverside Drive. The pedestrian was also southbound Riverside Drive in the southbound lanes.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, witness statements and interviews of the occupant of the Ford, police said they think the pedestrian was walking on the pavement, along the side of the road.

At this time, no citations have been issued, as the cause of this crash remains under investigation, police said, adding that they appreciate the community’s patience while they investigate.

If anyone has any additional information related to the crash, they can contact the McHenry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599. Anonymous tips can call the tip line at 815-363-2124, which does not use caller ID.