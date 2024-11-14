Mercyhealth McHenry hires new allergist/immunologist

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of allergist/immunologist Minh Nguyen, DO, to Mercyhealth McHenry, 3922 Mercy Drive. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of allergist/immunologist Dr. Minh Nguyen to Mercyhealth McHenry, 3922 Mercy Drive.

A doctor of osteopathic medicine, Nguyen is passionate about caring for patients of all ages, a dedication he extends into his subspeciality practice in allergy and immunology, according to a news release from Mercyhealth.

Nguyen is also a proud Illinoisan, who after moving to Chicago from Vietnam at age 16, spent the next decade in the greater Chicago area pursuing his undergraduate, graduate and medical education.

hough his medical training took him to Michigan and Florida, he said he is excited to be back home providing care in Illinois, according to the release.

Nguyen’s special interests include asthma, contact dermatitis, eczema, environmental allergies, drug allergies, food allergies and intolerance, hives, immunodeficiency, skin rashes, and swelling.

To make an appointment with Nguyen, call 815-344-4499.