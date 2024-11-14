Max Haggerty rolls Woodstock co-op past McHenry: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys bowling

Woodstock co-op 3,447, McHenry 3,417: At Raymond’s Bowl, Max Haggerty bowled a 757 series with games of 264, 258 and 235 as the Blue Streaks beat the Warriors in their dual by 30 pins. Noah Rodriguez had a 620 series and 222 high game for Woodstock.

McHenry was led by Kahla Curfman with a 638 series and 246 high game. Kevin Horist had a 617 series and 257 high game.

Huntley 3,844, Plano 2,525: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Matthew Fishman (687 series), Austin Tenglin (661), Joseph Humphrey (654), Noah Waters (646) and Brayden Thackray (632) all had big days in their win over the Reapers. Fishman rolled the high game of the match with a 258.

Johnsburg 3,230, Harvard 2,314: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Matt Kurek’s 653 series led the way for the Skyhawks in a win over the Hornets. Kurek and teammate Blake Bowers (576) tied for the high game with 232s.

Marengo 3,227, Burlington Central 2,462: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow had a 656 series and 226 high game to lead the Indians past the Rockets. Daschle Mardock added a 562 series.

Kainen Hoshina had a 560 series to lead Central, including a 203 high game.