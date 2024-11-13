Leonetta Rizzi: Let’s prioritize mental health in the workplace

Mental Health professionals globally and locally recognize the need for workplace mental health resources and support. With our network partner, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) McHenry County, significant outreach has occurred in McHenry County in the past year. If your business or organization seeks assistance with integrating mental health resources, we are here for you.

According to Mental Health America, the annual cost in the workplace to business in the United States is estimated at $193.2 billion in lost earnings due to serious mental illness. Twenty percent of that expense is due to absenteeism and 80% is the cost of employees working sick. Prioritizing mental health in the workplace increases productivity, reduces turnover and creates healthy workplaces for all.

Starting in November 2023, McHenry County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) included NAMI and the Mental Health Board in their annual dinner program where statistics were presented and materials distributed to more than 400 business leaders. McHenry County Government was lauded for their Bell Seal Certification which recognizes employers committed to creating a mentally healthy workplace. At the MCEDC dinner, leaders were encouraged to emphasize mental health in the workplace and utilize workshops and training available at no cost or low cost by local professionals.

Before the year ended, NAMI Executive Director Abbey Nicholas presented to the Crystal Lake Chamber Networking Exchange Group and McHenry County Manufacturing Pathways Consortium. QPR Training (Question, Persuade, Refer) was led by Laura Crain at Union manufacturer Bagmakers in December. Before the year 2024 started, more than 500 people were introduced to options for workplace mental health in our county. The initial outreach was covered by local media with articles in Northwest Herald and Woodstock Independent.

The New Year began with exhibits by the Mental Health Board and NAMI with seminars at the People In Need Forum held in January at McHenry County College. Attendance for this event exceeded 500 people.

Over the next several months, NAMI team members, along with instructor Laura Crain presented to hundreds of individuals at companies, Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs. The city of Harvard hosted a program, and additional presentations were made at manufacturers in Spanish and English.

We celebrated May is Mental Health Awareness Month with a special 12-page insert in the Northwest Herald newspapers. The publication featured a section on mental health in the workplace. It was inserted into the paper and hundreds of extra copies have been distributed at events throughout the county.

Workplace mental health was included in the Community Connections Summit in September 2024 with sessions on loneliness in the workplace. Attendance for the conference which replaced the Suicide Prevention and Recovery conference exceeded 300.

The chambers of commerce have embraced workplace mental health presentations to include QPR Training, Mental Health in the Workplace presentations and special publications. The Crystal Lake Chamber dedicated their May Connections quarterly newsletter to Mental Health in the Workplace with 20-pages of articles and resources.

Training courses offered by NAMI include QPR, Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health Workshops. All courses are available in English and Spanish. QPR is a one-hour training. Mental Health First Aid training is a full day class. Mental Health First Aid helps participants to understand, identify and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

The Mental Health Board Network of Providers are all available, like NAMI, to present various topics to businesses at no cost. Businesses can make a request through a form located on the MHBs website MC708.org.

McHenry County Economic Development Corporation has again included Mental Health Board and NAMI to sponsor their 2024 annual dinner on Nov. 13 at Holiday Inn of Crystal Lake. Updates on activities and outreach will be distributed at the event to continue to expand engagement by area businesses.

NAMI Executive Director Abbey Nicholas states that “workplace mental health is a priority for all of us. NAMI is proud to offer low and no-cost programs. In collaboration with the Mental Health Board, we are improving environments for employees and management. While this effort may save expenses, it more importantly can save lives.”

Our county offers and supports many of the mental health resources that can be found on our website: MC708.org or on the MCHELP app which can be downloaded for free to your smartphone. MCHELP also provides 24/7 access to mental health professionals via voice or text for everyday issues and concerns. If you or someone you know is in crisis, dial 9-8-8 for the national Suicide Prevention Crisis line.

Remember, you are not alone!

Leonetta Rizzi is executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.