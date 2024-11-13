Dental Symphony to hold grand opening benefiting Kids in Need of McHenry County

Dental Symphony will hold a grand opening celebration Friday in Algonquin with proceeds from the event benefitting Kids in Need of McHenry County.

The event, which runs 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at 1078 E. Algonquin Road, will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, and opportunities to support local children through Kids in Need of McHenry County.

Raffles will held with prizes that include an air fryer, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a Waterpik, an electric toothbrush, and Bulls tickets.

For more information, go to thedentalsymphony.com.