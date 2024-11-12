McHenry County mayors who are up next for reelection next year as candidate filing opens

It’s just been a week since that other election, but for many local communities, filing begins Tuesday for the next one – the local election, which takes place April 1.
Besides mayors and village presidents, members of village boards, city councils, township boards, school boards, library boards and park boards will all appear on next spring’s ballot.
For some communities like Woodstock, filing already took place in October. For many other municipalities and other governing boards, petition filing to get on the ballot begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 18.
Here’s a look at some of the mayors and village presidents who are up this cycle:
- Algonquin: Village President Debby Sosine is up and seeking reelection.
- Cary: Mayor Mark Kownick is up for reelection.
- Crystal Lake: Mayor Haig Haleblian is not up for reelection next year.
- Fox Lake: Village President Donny Schmit is up for reelection.
- Fox River Grove: Village President Marc McLaughlin is up and seeking reelection.
- Harvard: Mayor Mike Kelly is seeking reelection.
- Hebron: Village President Robert Shelton is up for reelection.
- Holiday Hills: Village President Jeff Giles is up for reelection.
- Huntley: Village President Tim Hoeft, first elected in 2021, is planning to seek reelection next year.
- Island Lake: Village President Richard McLaughlin is running for reelection.
- Johnsburg: Village President Ed Hettermann is running for reelection for what he said will be his last time.
- Lake in the Hills: Village President Ray Bogdanowski says he’s running for a second term, telling the Northwest Herald in August: “I do feel I have four good years left in me.”
- Lakewood: Village President David Stavropoulos is up and seeking reelection.
- McCullom Lake: Village President Marilyn Shepit is up for reelection.
- McHenry: Mayor Wayne Jett has announced he’s running for reelection.
- Prairie Grove: Village President David Underwood is up and seeking reelection.
- Richmond: Village President Toni Wardanian is seeking reelection.
- Spring Grove: Mayor Mark Eisenberg is up for reelection.
- Woodstock: Filing took place in October and Mayor Mike Turner is running unopposed for another term.