McHenry County mayors who are up next for reelection next year as candidate filing opens

Huntley Village President Tim Hoeft, shown in 2021, is among many McHenry County mayors who are up for reelection next year. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

It’s just been a week since that other election, but for many local communities, filing begins Tuesday for the next one – the local election, which takes place April 1.

Besides mayors and village presidents, members of village boards, city councils, township boards, school boards, library boards and park boards will all appear on next spring’s ballot.

For some communities like Woodstock, filing already took place in October. For many other municipalities and other governing boards, petition filing to get on the ballot begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 18.

Here’s a look at some of the mayors and village presidents who are up this cycle: