Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing $10,000-plus in computer equipment from McHenry business

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Elgin man accused of stealing “numerous” laptops and docking stations valued at more than $10,000 from a McHenry business.

Chas P. Lomongo, 39, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and theft of rented or leased vehicle or property valued over $500, according to the criminal complaint filed by McHenry police in the McHenry County court.

Authorities say that on four occasions between Feb. 5 and Nov. 5, Lomongo “entered and remained within [the business] Brake Parts ... with the intent to commit therein numerous thefts,” the complaint said. He is accused of stealing seven Dell laptops and six Dell docking stations with a total value of more than $10,700, the complaint said.

Brake Parts is a global automotive aftermarket company, manufacturer and supplier of brake system components, according to the company’s website.

Lomongo was a former employee of the business, Officer Ashley O’Herron, public affairs officer at the McHenry Police Department, said. He had not worked there since since Nov. 27 of last year, she said.

“He was caught via utilizing a visitor’s pass and employees seeing him in the building,” the officer said. “He removed new laptops and docking stations from the business.”

A conviction on the more serious Class 2 felony can range from probation to up to seven years in prison. As of Monday, O’Herron said, Lomongo was not yet in custody. He did not have a lawyer listed in court records.