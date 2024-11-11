Man accused of possessing 40 oxycontin pills pleads guilty to fentanyl charge, gets 6 years in prison

A Carpentersville man initially accused by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office of possessing 40 pressed oxycontin pills and other narcotics has pleaded guilty to a fentanyl charge and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Dontay Marshall, 37, pleaded guilty this month to one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver 15 grams or more of fentanyl, a Class X felony, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court. Marshall is required to serve half his prison term. When released, he will serve one year and six months of mandatory supervised release, the order said.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including the unlawful possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of fentanyl, unlawful possession of 200 grams or more of fentanyl, unlawful possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and unlawful possession of cocaine, according to the court records. Marshall will receive credit of 141 days in the county jail since his arrest. In accepting his guilty plea, Judge Mark Gerhardt noted the offenses were the result of the use or abuse of drugs or alcohol.

Marshall was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on June 14 and found to be in the possession of over 300 grams of fentanyl “pressed into pill formation and packaged into four separate bags,” according to a criminal complaint. He also was in possession of half a gram of cocaine and 40 pills of suspected oxycontin, according to the complaint.