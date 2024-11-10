Letter: So much for party of small government, low taxes

I read in today’s Northwest Herald (Nov. 7, 2024) that Republicans are savoring (in my vernacular basking/gloating) their election victories. Also in today’s paper and everyday in the paper I see that another taxing body in McHenry County is proposing an even bigger property tax increase. You have seen them – the area usually on the right side of a page in the paper.

Not only did my tax go up $1,015 last year since the assessor raised my assessment by 25%, but yesterday I got a letter from the assessor that the equalized value of my NOT FOR SALE home went up another 11.51%. So all 17 taxing bodies could get even more of my money by not even asking for more!! I thought Republicans were the party of SMALL government and LOW taxes. What a joke.

To all 17 taxing bodies on my tax bill, STOP THE SPENDING and control yourself. You are spending my and everyone else’s in McHenry County’s money!!

Chuck Berndt

McHenry