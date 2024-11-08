Algonquin asks for resident input for Willoughby Farms Park renovation

The village of Algonquin is looking to residents to help draft a renovation plan for Willoughby Farms Park at an open house Saturday.

Willoughby Farms Park, at 2001 Wynnfield Drive, is 12 acres and was created in 1996. The park features a playground, baseball diamond, basketball court that converts into an ice skating rink in the winter, tennis and pickleball courts, walking trails, a parking lot and a surface water pond.

The village is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park. During the event, residents can provide thoughts and ideas for what new amenities, recreational programming and community spaces can be created. Children are encouraged to attend, and snacks and activities will be provided, according to a village flier.

Algonquin adopted a comprehensive parks and recreation master plan in 2021 that included renovations for the Angel Towne Park. The plan took in resident input, with many stating updates to Willoughby Park are much needed.

The village plans to post an online survey this month, create conceptual designs in December and approve a final master plan in February, according to village documents. Willoughby Farms Park is the third oldest park in the village, behind High Hill Park, built in 1995, and Presidential Park, built in 1980.

Nearby, a Lennar development of 99 single-family homes and 150 townhouses south of the Willoughby Farms subdivision was approved by the Village Board earlier this year. The new development does not include a community park, but the village requested that Lennar pay a fee to support the nearby Willoughby Farms Park renovations, Algonquin Deputy Community Development Director Patrick Knapp said at a village meeting in June.