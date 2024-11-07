McHenry County College’s Manufacturing Breakfast brings networking to the table

More than 200 local manufacturers, educators and community partners attended a networking breakfast at McHenry County College in October. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

More than 200 local manufacturers, educators and community partners attended a networking breakfast at McHenry County College in October. The 14th annual event featured resource tables, college updates and a discussion on succession and transition. A series of advisory committee meetings immediately followed the breakfast and main presentation.

The presentation on succession and transition began with General Assembly and Manufacturing general manager Alex Nadtochiy and his business partner Steve Vivian sharing best practices for ownership transition and entrepreneurship through acquisition.

The group then kicked off the Strong Transitions partnership between the McHenry County Economic Development Corp. and the Illinois Small Business Development Center at MCC.

Funded by a grant from the Advance McHenry County American Rescue Plan Act project, the Strong Transitions program will provide advisory resources for business owners planning transition within the next 10 years and development resources for individuals interested in purchasing an existing business.

The breakfast was held at MCC’s Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation, a new facility that will train students for careers in skilled trades such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning; construction management; precision machining; and more. More information on skilled trade programs and apprenticeships at MCC can be found at mchenry.edu/cati.