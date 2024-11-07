Election 2024: Rein headed for second term as McHenry County coroner

McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, left, and Coroner Michael Rein watch election returns during a Republican watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Niko's Red Mill Tavern in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein appears to have soundly defeated Democratic challenger Chris Kalapodis on Tuesday to win a second term in office.

Rein was leading 58.2% to 41.8%, according to unofficial election results.

Rein, a Woodstock Republican, was first elected coroner in 2020. He touted achievements such as adding more vehicles to the coroner’s office fleet so staff members did not need to drive their personal cars out to scenes and a total upgrade to the morgue.

The coroner’s office also was accredited under Rein’s watch and received a grant from the Department of Justice to help make accreditation possible.

Other projects in the works for the coroner’s office include updating the mass casualty plan and procuring a trailer with supplies needed for such a scene.

Kalapodis, a Lake in the Hills Democrat, was slated by the party after the March primary. One of the reasons he ran for coroner was because of the controversy surrounding COVID-19 deaths in the county last year. Rein was not counting COVID-19 deaths of residents outside the county, while the health department was.

Rein is a chiropractor, and Kalapodis is a registered nurse who works at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.

Kalapodis’ goals for the office if he had won included creating a live data dashboard for overdoses, suicides and gun violence in the community. If elected, Kalapodis also wants to expand the coroner grief and mental health supports; one thing he hoped to do was provide referrals to crisis counseling for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

The coroner’s race was one of two contested countywide races this year, the other being County Board chair. Incumbent Mike Buehler maintains a double-digit lead in that race.

Auditor Shannon Teresi and Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe ran unopposed for reelection, while state’s attorney candidate Randi Freese, who entered the race after State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally dropped out, also is running unopposed.