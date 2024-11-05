Part of Madison Street near downtown Woodstock to be closed this week

Madison Street near downtown Woodstock will be closed during the day this week. (Photo provided by City of Woodstock)

A block of Madison Street-Route 120 near downtown Woodstock will be closed during the day for the rest of the week, Woodstock officials said on Facebook Tuesday.

The 300 block of Madison between Hutchins and East Church streets will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday so Illinois Department of Transportation crews can do storm sewer and pavement repairs.

Residents in that stretch of Madison will be able to access their homes through the Madison and Hutchins intersection on the north side, according to the city.