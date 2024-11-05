Man who skipped court after moving to Florida pleads guilty to 6th DUI in McHenry County case

A man who was charged with his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2020 in Huntley – and then failed to show up in court after being allowed to move to Florida – pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Eric W. Olsen, 58, was granted permission by the court to relocate to Florida prior to his trial date in October 2023. When he didn’t return to McHenry County for his trial, he was served with a warrant and taken into custody of the county jail in April, where he has remained.

The case involved two counts against Olsen of aggravated DUI, which are Class X felonies, and driving with a license revoked or suspended for the fourth time, according the indictment and McHenry County court records. He pleaded guilty Friday to one count of DUI and the remaining charges were dismissed, court records show.

Olsen is required to serve half his prison term. When released, he will serve 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 261 days in the county jail.

At the time he was charged in July 2020, Olsen lived in Chicago, according to the criminal complaint. He was allowed to move back to his home in Florida to be with family and for work. Judge Tiffany Davis granted that with the condition that he appear for court, according to the motion.

When he did not appear in October 2023 for trial, his bond was forfeited and an arrest warrant was issued, according to court documents.

Olsen’s past DUI violations were May 31, 1996, in Cook County; May 8 and May 25, 1996, in McLean County; June 26, 2012, in Winnebago County; and Jan. 26, 2005, in Los Angeles, California, according to the indictment. Olsen drove while his license was revoked or suspended on Sept. 3, 1998, in Indiana, and twice on Sept. 25, 2017, in McHenry County, according to the indictment.

Davis noted in the sentencing order that Olsen’s offense was committed as the result of the use or abuse alcohol or illicit drugs. This means he could receive services while in prison.