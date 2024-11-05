It’s Election Day: What to know if you’re voting today in McHenry County

A voter votes on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Algonquin Township Office at 3702 US Hwy 14, in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Tuesday is the final day McHenry County voters can cast a ballot in the 2024 election. Here’s what to know about voting.

How long are the polls open Tuesday?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

You can find where to vote, get a link to directions and see what’s on your ballot: mchenry-il.connect4.clarityelections.com and click on “sample ballot locator.”

Simply plug in your address and the system will tell you where to go to vote. Alternatively, any McHenry County voter may cast their ballot at the McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock. The election center is in the same strip mall as the Woodstock Secretary of State’s Office.

Can I see what’s on my ballot before I go?

You can find your sample ballot at the locator referenced above. It will show you not only your polling place but what’s on your ballot.

Where can I find more information about who and what is on my ballot?

Check out all of the Northwest Herald coverage here: shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/election.

I have a mail ballot. How do I turn it in?

If you still have your mail ballot, you can hand it in at the polls, drop it off at the dropbox at the county building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock or stick it in the mail. Your mail ballot has to be postmarked by Tuesday to count.

If you have a mail ballot but changed your mind, you can surrender your mail ballot at the polls and vote in-person.

I’m not registered to vote. Is it too late?

It is not! If you’re not registered to vote, you may sign up at the polls. You can bring two forms of ID, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, lease or passport. One of the forms of ID needs to have your current address. You can also update your registration at the polls.

Where can I see local results?

Check back at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald to see results sometime come in after the polls close at 7 p.m.

What’s on my ballot?

Here are the races on which McHenry County-area voters will have their say, with some variations depending on where you live:

President and vice president: Democrat Kamala Harris and Tim Walz v. Republican Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Independent candidate Robert Kennedy also appears on the ballot even though he dropped out and is supporting Trump.

9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent Jan Schakowsky v. Republican Seth Alan Cohen.

10th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent Brad Schneider v. Republican Jim Carris.

11th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent Bill Foster v. Republican Jerry Evans.

16th Congressional District: Republican incumbent Darin LaHood has no balloted challenger.

52nd State House District: Republican incumbent Martin McLaughlin v. Democrat Maria Peterson.

63rd State House District: Republican incumbent Steven Reick v. Democrat Mary Mahady.

64th State House District: Republican incumbent Tom Weber is running unopposed.

66th State House District: Democratic incumbent Suzanne Ness v. Republican Laurie Parman.

69th State House District: Republican incumbent Joe Sosnowski v. Democrat Peter Janko.

70th State House District: Republican incumbent Jeff Keicher v. Democrat Randi Olson.

McHenry County Clerk: Republican incumbent Katherine Keefe is running unopposed.

McHenry County Coroner: Republican incumbent Michael Rein v. Democrat Chris Kalapodis

McHenry County Auditor: Republican incumbent Shannon Teresi is running unopposed.

McHenry County State’s Attorney: First Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese was selected by the Republican Party as the nominee after incumbent Patrick Kenneally bowed out of the race. Freese is running unopposed.

McHenry County Board Chair: Republican incumbent Mike Buehler v. Democrat Kelli Wegener.

McHenry County Board District 1: Democratic incumbent Theresa Meshes v. Republican Pat Sullivan.

McHenry County Board District 2: Republican incumbent John Reinert v. Democrat John (Jack) Collins.

McHenry County Board District 3: Republican incumbent Eric Hendricks v. Democrat Rester Dogboe.

McHenry County Board District 4: Republican incumbent Mike “Shorty” Shorten v. Democrat Brian Dean Meyers.

McHenry County Board District 5: Democrat Steve Firak v. Republican Deena Krieger.

McHenry County Board District 6: Republican incumbent Carl Kamienski v. Democrat Arne Waltmire.

McHenry County Board District 7: Democratic incumbent Louisett “Lou” Ness v. Republican Paul Thomas.

McHenry County Board District 8: Republican incumbent Tracie Von Bergen v. Democrat Dawn Milarski.

McHenry County Board District 9: Republican incumbent James Kearns v. Democrat Dawn Jordi Ellison.

22nd Circuit Judge, Robert Wilbrandt vacancy: Republican Suzanne Mangiemele is running unopposed.

22nd Circuit Judge, James Cowlin vacancy: Republican Jennifer Johnson is running unopposed.

22nd Circuit Judge, for retention: Michael Chmiel.

22nd Circuit Judge, for retention: Tiffany Davis.

2nd District Appellate Court Judge, for retention: Susan Fayette Hutchinson.

Binding ballot questions:

Should the McHenry County Conservation District extend its tax cap limit by 0.027%?

Should the Harvard city clerk be appointed rather than elected?

Should the Huntley Park District issue $18 million in bonds?

Should Cary School District 26 issue $20 million in school building bonds?

Should the village of Greenwood levy a property tax of 0.25%?

Should Barrington School District 220 issue $64 million in school building bonds?

Three statewide non-binding questions: Should candidates face civil penalties if they interfere with election workers, should the Illinois Constitution be amended to add a 3% tax on income of more than $1 million for property tax relief, and should assisted reproductive treatments like IVFs be covered by insurance?