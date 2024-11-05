Huntley Lions Club Flower Show Wednesday to highlight florists’ creations in real time

FILE - Watch florists make arrangements, which will then be raffled off at the Huntley Area Lions Club Flower Show Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Huntley Area Lions Club presents its 11th Annual Flower Show from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Huntley High School, 13719 Harmony Road.

Tickets are $15 and available at the door.

The Flower Show will feature three local florists on stage who will create and craft over 40 floral arrangements in person, in real time. These arrangements will then be raffled off to lucky attendees in the audience; winners must be present.

All proceeds will support Lions Club projects, including assistance to those with vision and hearing impairments. Flower Show attendees will be directly supporting the club’s charitable initiatives.