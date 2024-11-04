Letter: Nov. 5, new day of infamy

I will be 86 on Nov. 5 in a day of infamy. Will it be a day of democracy or autocracy?

America is already great and the MAGA are mostly white who fear people of color and are mesmerized by Trump’s lies.

As a veteran I consider patriots to be all of our men and women killed in world wards protecting our democracy. Many that survived came home with permanent injuries and mental health problems.

Trump’s patriots (as they were called) that tried to take over the Capitol sure weren’t people of love. They were radical people ready to kill and follow Trump’s wishes for carnage in the worst way.

Now with Musk supporting his campaign with millions of dollars we may never vote again if Trump gets in. God help us if he does.

It’s sad so many people back him. Has his lies numbed their minds or is it they hate anybody like Trump?

I wish they would look in the mirror of life because they might see another Hitler this time in America.

I implore all decent Americans of every race or religion to vote for Harris if we want to continue our democracy.

We have problems with our economy and immigration but I hope decent Senates and Congress could work together to achieve some bipartisanship on both sides.

Trump is not the answer. He is unstable and a dictator. Let’s hope enough voters believe this.

God bless our nation and troops.

Respectfully,

Ron McKee

Marengo