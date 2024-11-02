Letter: Wegener fights for what’s right

Dear Editor,

Did you know that Kelli Wegener, candidate for McHenry County Board chairperson, is endorsed by 19 labor unions? She also has the support and endorsement from five U.S. representatives, five statewide officials, and both Republican and Democrats state and local elected officials?

If you’ve seen Kelli in action in the six years she’s been on the McHenry County Board, you know she fights for the residents. Since winning her election in 2018, Kelli has been a passionate advocate for the middle class, underserved communities, and those who need support to thrive in McHenry County. She champions fair wages for county residents and employees, promotes safe and clean living environments, and fights for affordable housing for all.

When she heard, “That’s not the way we do things here,” Kelli fought harder to make positive changes at the county level. Now she’s running for County Board chair – and ready to continue fighting for what’s right, even if that means more changes. Kelli is the best choice for McHenry County Board chair. Vote Kelli Wegener!

Anna Gifford

Huntley