Letter: Who are true patriots?

To the Editor,

As one who grew up in a conservative Republican household, I understand the values of the old Republican Party deeply. In fact, my family’s loyalty to the Republican Party dates to the Civil War. My great-great-grandfather, for example, was a proud Republican and Lincoln supporter. He also fought in the Civil War for three years before dying at age of 27. He was a true patriot who gave his life for freedom.

And what are Donald Trump’s values? The leader of today’s Republican Party would probably call my grandfather a “sucker and a loser.” Donald Trump has no respect for veterans or those who have given “the last full measure of devotion.” He is a fundamentally dishonest man who continues to peddle the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Now this convicted felon is prepared to unleash his army of election deniers and insurrectionists again, should he lose on Nov. 5. Trump is an authoritarian who consistently praises dictators like Putin and Kim. He is also a racist who scapegoats ethnic and racial minorities and warns that they will “pollute the blood of our country.” No wonder his former chief of staff John Kelly has called him a fascist. Trump is clearly a demagogue, a man totally lacking the character and virtue needed to be president.

True patriots must unite. The choice is clear: vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. A vote for Trump is a vote for fascism.

Owen Doak

Crystal Lake