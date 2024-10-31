Bicyclist hit by car in Crystal Lake, flown to hospital

A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car in Crystal Lake Wednesday.

The Crystal Lake Police Department said in a Thursday morning news release they responded to the crash near the intersection of Main Street and Walkup Avenue just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the preliminary investigation found the bicyclist was heading east on Walkup Avenue at the Main Street intersection and a car heading north on Main Street hit the bicyclist, who was airlifted as a precaution to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was uninjured, according to a news release.

The driver, a 26-year-old Wauconda resident, was cited for failure to reduce speed, according to the release. Parts of Main Street were closed for about two hours while first responders were on scene.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. Police encourage anyone who might have information to call police at 815-356-3620. People can also text an anonymous tip to police by texting “CLPDTIP” with the tip information to 847411. Normal text message rates apply.