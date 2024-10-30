Letter: Lower property taxes requires new leadership

Did you know the current McHenry County Board Chairperson Mike Buehler took a trip to Japan on the McHenry County residents’ dime? With our property tax dollars, he traveled to Japan seemingly to attract business to our county, but with no results. He also backs unnecessary benefits to part-time County Board members and has put forth a resolution to give himself a raise. Most McHenry County residents would agree that our property taxes are too high, and the only way we can make a change is to vote new leadership into the county government.

Vote for Kelli Wegener as your next McHenry County Board chair. Kelli will continue to use her career experience in finance and accounting to examine the budget, cut unnecessary spending and decrease property taxes. She will work with local taxing bodies to examine what can be done to help you, the taxpayer.

Ann Legg

Woodstock