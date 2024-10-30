4th annual diaper drive runs through Nov. 4

State Rep. Suzanne Ness’ fourth annual diaper drive is underway and runs through Monday, Nov. 4, with dropoff spots throughout the 66th District she represents.

National Honor Society members from Jacobs High School in Algonquin and Crystal Lake South High School, as well as members of the Med Club at Prairie Ridge High School, also are organizing related diaper drives at their respective schools.

Dropoff locations for Ness’ diaper drive include:

Ness’ District 66 Office - 20 S. Grove Street, Carpentersville

Baird & Warner - 1557 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

School District 300 Central Office - 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

First Congressional Church - 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake

Dundee Township Adult Activities Center - 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville

Algonquin Area Public Library - 2600 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Hope Church - 451 Ackman Road, Crystal Lake

All donations will be shared with local food pantries servicing constituents in and around northern Kane and southern McHenry counties.

Illinois House District 66 runs from Crystal Lake and Lakewood in the north through Lake in the Hills into Kane County, where it also includes Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee.