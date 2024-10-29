Vigil at site of Woodstock-area crash Tuesday evening

A memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at the site of a crash that killed three people near Woodstock Sunday.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that “Davis Road will be closed between Stieg Road and Dean Street for a private memorial service.”

The sheriff’s office did not give a time for when the vigil might occur or when the road closure might take place, and asked people to avoid the area and give the families privacy.

Authorities said it appeared the driver of a Dodge car appeared to have crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic while attempting to pass a car in a no-passing zone and collided with a Volvo. The woman driving the Volvo, Amy Roeder, a school reading interventionist from Woodstock, was killed, along with the driver and passenger of the Dodge, whom have not been identified by authorities.