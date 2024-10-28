Switch to I-PASS stickers, recycle transponders at upcoming event in McHenry

The Illinois Tollway now offers sticker tags as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

State Sen. Craig Wilcox will partner with the Illinois Tollway for I-Pass On Demand event Nov. 4 to help motorists update their I-PASS technology by replacing their plastic transponders with new stickers.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at McHenry City Hall, 333 S. Green St. in McHenry.

Once activated, the sticker tags can be used on the Illinois Tollway and E-Z Pass roads in other states within 24 hours of activation. No deposit is required for the sticker, and the $10 transponder deposit paid when transponders were purchased will transfer to the new account when activated.

Tollway officials will be on hand to answer questions about I-PASS accounts and address any “pay by plate” issues.

For additional information on the free event, contact Abby at amccarthy@sgop.ilga.gov.