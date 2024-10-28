Cocaine possession lands Lakemoor man 5 1/2-year prison term; warrant out for McHenry man

A Lakemoor man has admitted to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to 5½ years in prison.

Brett Norris, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a single count of possession of 15 to 100 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court. He is required to serve half of his prison term and, when released, will be on mandatory supervised release for one year. He will receive credit for 486 days in the county jail plus 188 days, a half-day credit for each day spent working, volunteering or participating in self-improvement program, according to the order.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including manufacturing and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, as well as unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of LSD and unlawful possession of less than fentanyl, according to the order.

Norris was accused of the offenses Dec. 8, 2022. He was named in the same indictment with Charles Miller, 43, of McHenry, who was charged with unlawfully possessing less than 15 grams of fentanyl, a Class 4 felony, according to the indictment. On March 29, 2023, Miller’s $500 cash bond, posted for his release from jail, was forfeited after failing to appear in court, according to a judge’s order. There is a warrant for Miller’s arrest, court records show.