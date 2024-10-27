Hampshire, Crystal Lake Central, Huntley soccer capture regionals: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Hampshire 1, Streamwood 0: At Hampshire, the No. 7 Whip-Purs pulled off the upset of No. 2 Streamwood to capture the Class 3A Hampshire Regional title, the program’s first regional championship since 2017.

Jackson Carey scored off an assist from Charlie Terriquez while goalkeeper Parker Smith stopped a penalty to help Hampshire (11-11-2) keep its lead. The Whips will play the Huntley on Wednesday in the Class 3A Streamwood Sectional semifinal.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Lake Forest 1: At Lake Forest, the Tigers won their first regional title since 2018 with a win over the Scouts. Mason McIntyre and Josh Hernandez each scored for the Tigers (15-4-1) to push them ahead.

Central will play Prairie Ridge in the Class 2A Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal Tuesday.

Huntley 3, South Elgin 2 (OT): At Huntley, Tylar Caddick and Max Connell both scored in overtime to lead the Red Raiders to the Class 3A Huntley Regional championship. Huntley won its second straight regional title and third in the last four years.

Lazar Karanovic scored in the first half for the Red Raiders (13-6-4) and Jeremiah Reynolds made six saves in goal. Huntley will play Hampshire on Wednesday.

Boylan Catholic 4, Burlington Central 0: At Sycamore, the Rockets (7-10-3) ended their season with a loss in the Class 2A Sycamore Regional championship.

Elgin 6, McHenry 2: At Elgin, the Warriors (9-12) couldn’t keep their playoff push going in a loss in the Class 3A Larkin Regional championship.

Boys cross country

Class 2A Lakes Regional: At Lake Villa, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt won the individual regional title at 14 minutes, 53.7 seconds while Crystal Lake Central took the team title with 49 points. Woodstock (71) took third, Prairie Ridge (109) placed fourth and Crystal Lake South (144) earned sixth, all joining the Tigers in advancing to Saturday’s Class 2A Kaneland Sectional.

Jackie Clark (15:10.30) led Central and finished third overall, Joseph Gonzalez (15:41.20) led South and took fourth overall while Steven Randles (15:55) was the Wolves’ top finisher and took eighth overall. Woodstock North’s Geo Kopulos (16:53.70) finished 33rd overall and advanced to the sectional meet.

Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Regional: At Elgin, Johnsburg’s Grady Smith won the regional with a time of 16:20.68. The Skyhawks finished fifth overall with 148 points while Richmond-Burton took fourth with 141, both advancing to Saturday’s Class 1A Lisle Sectional.

Gavin McInnis led the Rockets and finished 11th overall at 17:16.50 while Tristen Miller was second for the R-B and 16th overall at 17:41.18. Cayden Moran was second for the Skyhawks and 24th overall at 18:18.06.

Marian Central’s Oliver Ebel finished 31st overall at 18:47.65 and also advanced to the sectional meet.

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Machesney Park, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz (15:23.35) finished second overall and the Red Raiders placed second as a team. Hampshire finished fifth and will join the Red Radiers at Saturday’s Class 3A Lake Park Sectional.

Andrew Raistrick (16:07.51) took eighth overall for the Red Raiders, Logan Barreto (16:45) took 21st and Mark Omoniyi (16:48.52) placed 23rd overall. Jack Sheets (16:03.15) led the Whips with a seventh overall finish, Nolan Sheets (16:36.48) placed 18th and Hudson Cuplin (16:49.81) earned 25th

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Palatine, Jacobs’ Maximilian Sudrzynski finished at 15:00.40 to take third overall and led the Golden Eagles to a sixth-place finish. Isaac Pepin (16:20.40) was second for Jacobs and 30th overall while Gavin Glosson (16:31) was third and 40th overall to lead the Golden Eagles to Saturday’s Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional as a team.

Dundee-Crown’s Joshua Michalski (16:06.80) took 23rd overall and also advanced to sectionals.

Class 3A Warren Regional: At Gurnee, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (14:36) finished second overall and McHenry’s Nate Martin (15:50.7) took third overall. Both advanced to Saturday’s Hoffman Estates Sectional.

Girls cross country

Class 1A Harvest Christian Academy Regional: At Elgin, Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz (19:34.56) took fourth overall and led the Rockets to a fifth-place finish, good to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A Lisle Sectional. Savannah Wells (22:05.10) took 16th overall for R-B while Emerson Wold (22:07.9) earned 18th.

Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline (20:38.85) placed ninth overall and advanced to sectionals.

Class 2A Lakes Regional: At Lake Villa, Crystal Lake South’s Olivia Pinta (18:09.1) finished second overall and led the Gators to a first-place team finish. Crystal Lake Central took second, Woodstock placed fifth, Prairie Ridge finished sixth and all three will join the Gators at the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional.

South’s Victoria Pinta (18:11.8) took third overall, Caroline Lucas (18:13.4) took finished fourth and Laynie Ripley (18:27.8) earned seventh. Anneke Dam (19:07.1) led the Wolves and placed eighth overall, Hadley Ferrero (19:19.4) led the Tigers with a 10th-place finish and Sophie Sarabia (19:29.3) was the top finisher for the Blue Streaks, taking 12th.

Woodstock North’s Maddie Mock (20:01..5) finished 24th overall and will move on to the sectional meet.

Class 2A Belvidere North Regional: At Belvidere, Burlington Central’s Abigail Burke (18:16.09) took second overall and led the Rockets to a second-place finish. BC will compete at the Class 2A Kaneland Sectional on Saturday.

Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Palatine, Jacobs’ Hudson Szymonik (18:47.3) placed 10th overall and helped the Golden Eagles take fifth and advance to Saturday’s Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional. Mackenzie Cronin (19:22.9) took 24th overall for Jacobs and Kathleen Kania (19:33.1) placed 27th.

Class 3A Warren Regional: At Gurnee, Cary-Grove’s Olivia Parker and Isabella Limburg and McHenry’s Delaina Floden advanced to the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional. Parker (18:50.3) took 21st overall, Floden (19:31.2) earned 28th and Limburg (19:38.5) finished 29th.

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Machesney Park, Huntley placed second and Hampshire took third to advance to Saturday’s Class 3A Lake Park Sectional. Aspen Maldonado (18:33.41) led the Red Raiders with a sixth-place finish while Isabella Ciesla (18:38.61) finished right behind at seventh. Reese Long (18:39.44) took eighth overall for the Whips.