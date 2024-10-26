Richmond-Burton, Prairie Ridge advance in boys soccer: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Rockets (20-3-1) set a program record with their 20th win of the season to reach the Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional championship. Top-seeded R-B will play No. 1 Aurora Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Prairie Ridge 4, Vernon Hills 2: At Vernon Hills, the Wolves (16-4-10) defeated the Cougars to win the Class 2A Vernon Hills Regional championship. Prairie Ridge will play Crystal Lake Central or Lake Forest in a Grayslake Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday.