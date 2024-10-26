Catch spooky tunes, and candy too, and MCC Halloween Concert with Crystal Lake Community Band Sunday

McHenry County College’s Concert Band and the Crystal Lake Community Band will join forces for their 13th annual Halloween Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the MCC Gymnasium, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

This family event will feature spooky music performed by more than 120 musicians. The bands will perform festive songs such as “Abracadabra,” music from “Undertale” and a new piece called “The Robots Have Taken Over.” Candy will be provided at a trick-or-treat reception after the concert. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call the MCC Music Department at 815-479-7670 or visit mchenry.edu/music.