Roll out of bed for Pajama Crawl in Huntley Saturday

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a pajama crawl Saturday, Oct. 26. (Photo provided by Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The public can toss on their favorite pajamas and sample a variety of breakfast eats in downtown Huntley Saturday morning.

The first-time Build-A-Breakfast pajama crawl is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in Huntley Square. The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on the morning food extravaganza, which includes a vendor market.

Participants have the chance to sample seven food items: a pancake, a donut, a breakfast sandwich, bacon, homemade muffin, fruit and a granola bar. Those choosing the alcohol-free route can have two drinks of coffee, tea and juice. Others get two additional drinks, a choice of mimosas, bloody Marys or one of each, according to the release.

People can share food and drinks, but each person registered gets only one of each item. The food is easy to take home if people can’t finish. People who sign up for the crawl also will get a souvenir bag and cup to take home, along with other surprises, according to a news release.

Participants check in at the Huntley American Legion before exploring 11 stops along the way: Parkside Pub, BBQ King Smokehouse, Lincoln House & Co. Coffee and Wine Bar, Morkes Chocolates, Shine Salon and Dry Bar, Patrick Michael Jewelers, Village Inn, Ritual Facial Bar & Boutique, Sammy’s Bar and Grill, D.C. Cobb’s and the Irie Cup.

In addition to the breakfast tour, there will be a vendor market running from 10 a.m. to noon at Parkside Pub featuring local vendors.

Huntley Animal Care is sponsoring a Build-A-Pet station, where pajama crawl participants can build a stuffed animal for $5. Animal House Shelter will also be bringing some of its dogs to the crawl. The canines will be available for cuddles and to highlight the joys of adopting a pet, according to the release.

Pajamas are optional, but those who wear them have the opportunity to win prizes for best individual, group and couple pajamas.

Tickets for the alcohol-free option cost $22, while the alcohol option is $30.

Attendees must register in advance for the Huntley Chamber Build-A-Breakfast pajama crawl and can do so at huntleychamber.chambermaster.com/events and here.