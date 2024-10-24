Domestic disturbance call in Lakemoor leads to child sex assault charges against ex-Wonder Lake man

A former Wonder Lake man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release from the Lakemoor Police Department Wednesday.

Michael J. Pilat, 62, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, according to police and McHenry County court records. A conviction on a Class X felony carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Police said they were dispatched on a domestic disturbance call to a home in Lakemoor Tuesday. While on the scene, authorities said they learned of allegations that Pilat sexually abused a child under the age of 13 in the home. Police said Pilat was arrested on scene and taken to McHenry County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Wednesday.

The Lakemoor Police Department, McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are investigating, according to police, who encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 815-385-4111.