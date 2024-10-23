Letter: Breast cancer impacts men too

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I am a two-time Male Breast Cancer “Thriver.” Approximately 2,750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in any given year. It is extremely important that men take care of their health.

Signs of a breast cancer issue are a lump in the breast. An inverted nipple. Any kind of fluid leaking from the breast. If you experience any of these symptoms, see your doctor. Advocate for yourself and tell the doctor what you need. Do not ignore any symptoms.

There are guides for self examination for men specifically online. Guys do not be afraid to go to the doctor and take care of your health. You know your own body. Having caught my diagnosis early two times allows me to write this piece. Breast cancer in anyone is treatable. But for men awareness is not as well known. But there is more awareness of it than there was 10 years ago when I had my diagnosis.

John F. Falk

Lakewood