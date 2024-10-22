Letter: Vote Blue all the way through

The McHenry County Board, led by Mr. Mike Buehler and dominated by Republicans, is proud to say the county is debt free. Well and good, except our farmers are now frustrated in how to avoid unsafe, rundown roads and bridges to get equipment to fields and grain to market.

Just as we utilize a mortgage to buy our homes, the same principle can be applied to maintain roads and bridges thus avoiding higher prices by delaying needed repairs.

County Republicans were once honest conservatives. They have forsaken their Reagan principles by embracing the confused, chaotic felon who spreads conspiracies and lies, terrorizing innocent people.

Cruelty apparently intentional.

And lies about noncitizens voting – it’s illegal!

One is often judged by the company one keeps. Mr. Buehler, Rep. Reick and GOP County Board members were delighted to host a rally and pickup truck parade celebrating a disgraced felon.

Vote for Kelli Wegener for County Board chair and the Democratic board candidate on your ballot.

Vote Chris Kalapodis for coroner – a critical care nurse actually qualified for the position.

Rep. Suzanne Ness was elected in 2021, just this past term has had seven pieces of legislation signed into law! A representative who gets things done in Springfield.

Let’s strengthen McHenry County’s voice in Springfield by voting for Mary Mahady in District 63, Maria Peterson in District 52, Peter Janko in District 69, and Randi Olson in District 70.

Vote Blue all the way through.

Helen Torscher

Crystal Lake