McHenry County property transfers: Week of Sept. 23

Calatlantic Group LLC to Courtney Lauren and Jaime Abel Nevarez, 305 W. Point Circle, $577,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nicholas James Schloemer, 1110 Trails Edge Drive, $777,000

Thakkar Trust to Syed M. and Kulsum F. Quadri, 1435 Millbrook Drive, $290,000

Patti Trust to Michael and Kristin Lennarson, 5 Quayside Court, $540,000

Terry R. Mohr to Jarid Brockman, 1485 Commerce Drive, $365,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Abhiroop and Kabita Bagchi, 1090 Trials Edge Drive, $728,500

Jenna K. Ellingson to Volodymyr Tyrskyi, 3842 Monterey Circle, $322,000

Laura E. Hicker to Jose Manuel Alcantara, 714 Riverview Drive, $150,000

Thomas E. Oberhauser to William R. and Joseph M. Vanek, 1205 Zange Drive, $455,000

Ryan J. Simpson to Edgar and Julia Flores, 1131 Grayhawk Circle, $340,000

Jensen Trust to Carole M. Forbes, 1084 Saint Andrews Court, $248,000

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Christopher Bean and Kristin Porto, 1010 Perry Drive, $262,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Geetha Rani Manoharan, 4320 Wanderlust Drive, $550,000

Robert D. Miderski to Peter and Sandra Otis, 7312 Stirlingshire Court, $530,000

Rosalie M. Lafin to Daniel J. and Mi Mi K. La Placa, 383 Milano Drive, $370,000

Karla Schneider to Samantha J. and Matthew Bajor, 535 Eagle Street, $300,000

Larson Trust to Mary Frances Anelli, 151 Rosedale Ave., $270,000

Todd Marunde to Mykola Soroka, 578 Somerset Lane, $188,500

Susan T. Shore to Theodore and Carolyn Guss, 245 W. Crystal Lake Ave., $315,000

Michael A. Turney to Kaitlin M. Thompson, 47 Surrey Lane, $300,000

Karl G. Reinhardt to Thomas E. Kotlwoski, 3005 Fawn Trail, $550,000

Scott Zator to Alejandra and Maria Teresa Valdez, 522 Palm Court, $255,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jean Ann and Michael Rylko, 1182 Larswood Lane, $500,000

Resk Capital LLC to Kyle J. and Hunter N. Mundie, 222 E. Terra Cotta Ave., $320,000

Bridget Thompson to William Zauss, 400 Westwood Court B, $198,000

Foxtail Properties LLC to Rafael Juarez Hernandez and Miriam Juarez, 525 Apple Valley Road, $275,000

Eric R. Bird to Robert and Ramona Flanigan, 22211 State Line Road, $150,000

Dennis Forrest to Mireya Calixto Juarez and Irma Juarez Escobar, 7912 Elm Street, $225,500

Keith R. Sphar to Vicente Maya Gonzalez, 1105 Third Street, $306,000

Marissa A. Hogan to Peter Jarzebski, 7108 Johnson Road, $170,000

Gregory M. Goldstein to Troy M. Kunde and Katherine Martino, 9968 Williams Drive, $315,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LCC to Alexander Duff and Jessie Feher, 11504 Saxony Street, $575,500

Theresa L. Cook to Eduardo and Ana M. Colon, 10710 N. Church Street, $278,000

Anthony Prendergast to Jeffrey T. and Aneta Hanauer, 11005 Pebble Drive, $63,000

Michael G. Fitzsimmons to Timur Kubanychbekov and Begani Kanybek Kyzy, 10602 Cape Cod Lane, $420,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Robert A. and Claudia A. Pitts, 10105 Leopold Lane, $440,000

Sam D. Vardalos to James and Susan Lee, 11035 Fairbluff Ave., $425,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to Radoslaw Chudy and Nataliia Y. Steshenko, 10816 Ashlar Road, $530,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Bimalesh K. and Jyotirani Sethi, 9959 Central Park Blvd., $465,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Naga Venkata Ramana Koppula and Mallika Veerapuram, 10123 Garlieb Drive, $538,000

Kenneth G. Urban to Juan C. Tinajero, 6409 Suttondale Road, $439,500

Kissane Trust to Ellen Barry, 11703 Wildrose Drive, $392,500

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Sam D. Vardalos, 9960 Humboldt Street, $496,500

Eric Bjurstrom to Silvia Ari Saldivar Castaneda, 10774 Potomac Drive, $392,000

Paul D. Doran to Harry E. Conner, 15806 Lerita Drive, $649,000

Michael J. Hebert to Nicholas and Sarah A. Meyer, 4639 Southhampton Drive, $325,000

Joshua Pray to Charmaine Eusebio, 205 Hillside Drive, $275,000

Donald D. Donakowski to Colt K. Rogers, 3215 Chellington Drive, $415,000

Matthew D. Russo to Janina Uliasz and Paulina Machola, 620 S. Annandale Drive, $270,000

Tina Catalano to Josephine M. Layag, 942 Viewpoint Drive, $268,000

Ellen B. Steckbar to David and Erica Santiago, 9604 Partridge Lane, $760,000

Wege Trust to Anthony and Helen Wember, 9575 Nicklaus Lane, $640,000

Karen M. Rodriguez to Joseph Alvarado, 753 Mallard Drive, $140,000

Ballard Trust to Jacob Kamin, 821 Hickory Court, $335,000

Batjes Trust to Rosanna Ruzzier, 502 Kresswood Drive, $270,000

Drexel J. Miller to Abigail Roberts, 2821 Shorewood Drive, $145,000

Ropinske Trust to Sandra Dahlke, 5854 Fieldstone Trail, $152,000

Johnson Trust to Walter J. Rochet Jr. and Katie B. Fullington, 6206 Whiteoak Drive, $525,000

Mary D. Carpenter to Courtney Clark, 4901 W. Shore Drive, $160,000

Alice M. Collins to Donald H. and Barbara A. Hermann, 3420 Waukegan Road, $400,000

John T. Webb to Caylie Marnell, 708 Oeffling Drive, $250,000

James J. Barnard to Ruben Gutierrez and Rachel Morales Martinez, 1804 W. Kerry Lane, $335,000

John M. Fogel to Dimitar Arabedzhiev, 2512 Orchard Beach Road, $650,000

Duane D. Andreas to David Brian Williams, 3147 Cypress Court, $268,000

MWS Properties Inc. to Bradley Dausman and Petra Sith, 2514 N. Kosciuszko Road, $208,000

Vidal R. Garcia to Jose Chiapas, 1719 Flower Street, $240,000

Jeffrey A. Szamlewski to Alejandro Mondragon and Mary Miears, 606 S. Boradway Street, $245,000

Catherine C. Piatek to Linda Elizabeth Keith, 904 Wiltshire Drive, $160,000

Heidi Schmitt to Mai Nguyen and Paul Sonkesak, 3712 W. Timothy Lane, $270,000

De Marco Trust to Andrew J. and Hunter L. Downey, 1918 Dot Street, $650,000

Upward America Southeast Reit to Joanna K. Janus and Anna Michalina Wymoczyi, 1221 Draper Road, $265,000

Paul Grzywacz to Karen L. Bianchino, 3601 W. Yorkshire Drive, $460,000

Bart Trust to Gerardo A. Mendez Peralta and Melchisedech Gaona Portilla, 5101 W. Ashland Drive, $325,000

Nicolette Marie Ashmore to Samuel Dolinski and Evelina Bianca Gula, 5112 W. Malibu Court, $450,000

KLM Builders Inc. to David E. and Karen S. Baker, 3292 Cornflower Way, $629,500

Louis Korom III Trust to Barry and Jeannie Guild, 3315 Sherwood Forest Drive, $500,000

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Richard Michniewicz, 6109 State Park Road, $140,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kathrine L. and Edward A. Batjes, 2283 Elderberry Court, $325,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Yogesh and Maulikaben C. Patel, 6541 Linden Trail, $305,000

David M. Stevens to Donald A. Prell and Anna Mariani, 3235 E. Lake Shore Drive, $485,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Aneta Luszcz, 6325 Juniper Drive, $294,000

Courtney Clark to Nathaniel S. Cornett, 7505 South Drive, $225,000

Thomas M. Pruden to John D. Kurtz, 15001 Washington Street, $83,500

Anthony C. Salemi to Stephani R. Tucci, 521 Burbank Ave. $245,000

Sheryl Taubin to Ronisha Patel, 2731 Braeburn Way, $450,000

Carolyn A. Guss to Alexander Vucha and Taylor Fredericksen, 1407 Finch Court, $370,000

Esteban Cortez to Adam J. and Alyssa N. Welch, 1550 Wheeler Street, $365,000

Argaron Washington to Brandon J. and Kali L. Zauhar, 10810 Bull Valley Drive, $695,000

Tyler Almudarris to Luis Enrique Sarabia Cruz and Diane Ereyna Flores, 1943 Belaire Lane, $287,500

Roger A. Willis to Alan R. and Patricia M. Essenberg, 2318 Mustang Trail, $475,000

Paul H. Johnson to John P. and Michelle A. Hedlin, 1501 Bull Valley Drive, $840,000

Higgins Trust to Jarod D. Baker, 408 Burbank Ave. $215,000

Witty Trust to Pablo Y. and Nohemi Hernandez, 444 N. Hill Street, $240,000