McHenry house fire started in bathroom

Firefighters were able to control a fire within 10 minutes that broke out in a bathroom of a home Friday afternoon in McHenry, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Friday to the 5400 block of Winding Creek Drive for a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to a two-story home with no visible fire from from the outside, according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District news release.

All residents safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. Crews found a “small fire in the home’s bathroom” and were able to control it within 10 minutes, according to the release. No resident or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not currently available, according to the release. The Crystal Lake Fire Department assisted at the scene.