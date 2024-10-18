Huntley volleyball earns share of 3rd straight FVC championship: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Huntley, Izzy Whitehouse recorded six kills and a block for the Red Raiders (21-7, 14-2) in their 25-11, 25-8 Fox Valley Conference sweep against the Trojans. Georgia Watson had five kills, Diellza Sejdini had four kills and Alex Goritz tallied four aces. Emily Ernst and Rachael Hein had six assists apiece.

With Huntley’s win and Prairie Ridge’s loss to Burlington Central, the Raiders clinched a share of their third straight FVC title with two matches remaining. They can win it outright by winning either of their final two matches against Dundee-Crown or Burlington Central.

McHenry 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At McHenry, Riley Ten Bruin surpassed 1,000 career assists with 25 as the Warriors (18-14, 8-8) topped the Gators 25-16, 25-22 in an FVC match. Sophie Zieba had 11 kills and Destiny Parsons chipped in 10. Ella Jenkins had 17 digs, and Ava Craft and Maddie Weber had seven digs apiece.

Morgan Johnson had six kills and eight digs for South (9-18, 4-12), Bobbi Wire had five kills and 10 digs and Maddy Cook had four aces and five digs. Olivia Apt had 13 assists and six digs and Joanna Kruzolek added two aces and two blocks.

Burlington Central 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Leah Freesemann had eight kills and five digs as the Rockets (21-6, 12-4 FVC) swept the Wolves 25-22, 25-19 in FVC action.

Ainsley Wilson had six kills and two blocks, Brianna Gritzman had 14 digs and Sarah Jack (three aces) and Tiernan Naus (six digs) had nine assists each. Haidyn Schatz had four kills and Peyton Strout had two blocks and two aces.

Tegan Vrbancic had five kills and 11 digs for Prairie Ridge (19-9, 12-4), Maizy Agnello had seven kills and Grace Jansen had 10 assists. Alli Rogers had seven digs and Jada Hoyt added two blocks.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Alexis Hadeler, Olivia Doppke and Emily Mazza had three kills apiece as the Tigers (22-7, 11-5) defeated the Golden Eagles 25-20, 25-18 in FVC play. Mykaela Wallen and Hadeler both had six digs and Mia Ginter and Tessa Popp both had two aces.

Gianna Coletti had 18 assists, two aces and 11 digs for Jacobs (10-16, 4-12), Emmerson Freewalt had five kills and four blocks and Molly Hoch had four kills and 14 digs. Maddie Mitchell tallied five kills and two blocks, Layla Merlin had three kills and two blocks and Mia Koltuniuk had eight digs and three kills.

Girls swimming

Cary-Grove def. McHenry: At McHenry, Nora Urbates (50 yard freestyle, 100 butterfly), Emma Black (100 free, 200 free) and Brookie Kahn (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) all won two individual events for the Trojans in their FVC victory over the Warriors.

Kasandra Gruen added a win in the 100 backstroke for C-G. Gruen, Kahn, Urbates and Sofia Iskra won the 200 medley relay, and Kahn, Black, Iskra and Maddie Duncan won the 200 free relay.

Emma Blanken won the 500 free for McHenry. Blanken, Ele Kinser, Aurora Dunwoody and Campbell Bitterman won the 400 free relay.

Boys soccer

Harvard 3, Wauconda 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (16-4-2) shut out the Bulldogs on senior night and the grand opening of their turf field at Harvard Junior High School.