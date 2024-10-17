Letter: Crucial to be vigilant as overdoses rise

In Illinois, there are more overdose-related deaths than there are fatal car crashes. Due to an increase in suspected overdoses in McHenry County, it is time to address this issue before this danger becomes frequent.

For the safety of everyone in our communities it’s crucial to be hypervigilant of this problem and take action prior to disaster. Actions in our community have been taken, but the awareness of the resources available must be highlighted for people.

McHenry County has experienced dramatic increases in suspected overdose deaths, along with an increased presence of opioids, fentanyl and counterfeit pills.

Although you might not see the presence of this issue in your daily life, the problem tends to be kept behind closed doors. A loved one could be at risk without anyone knowing. To spread knowledge of available resources to protect oneself from this risk can help to keep our friends, family and community safe.

The McHenry County Department of Health seeks to support our community in many ways such as making access to fentanyl test strips and Narcan easily accessible and free, which can potentially prevent an overdose from happening or help reverse an overdose. Locations where you can access these resources are in Woodstock: 2200 N. Seminary Avenue, Building A and in Crystal Lake: 100 N. Virginia Street. For more information, call 815-334-4500.

For those who seek support in substance recovery, please refer to McHenry County’s A Way Out program online or call 815-347-0385, in order to receive treatment best fit for you with assistance to those who may not be able to afford care.

Olivia Sacchitello

McHenry