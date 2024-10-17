Inmate injured in fall down stairs at McHenry County jail

A McHenry County jail inmate suffered “serious injuries” after falling down a flight of stairs Thursday morning at the correctional facility in Woodstock, officials report.

A male inmate “fell down a flight of stairs within the jail” at approximately 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release. No other inmates or officers were around when the fall happened, according to the release.

The man was conscious and breathing when transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital. He was later airlifted to another hospital, according to the release.