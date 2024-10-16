Richmond-Burton boys and girls cross country win Corn Maze Invite: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys cross country

Richmond-Burton Corn Maze Invite: At Richmond, freshman Gavin McInnis and senior Tristen Miller of Richmond-Burton look ready for the post season. The two cruised through the corn maze to finish 1-2 in one of the final tuneups before the postseason. The two were the only runners in the invite to finished in under 17 minutes.

Hampshire won the team title with 27 points, just ahead of R-B. Senior Lucas Heitman was the top finisher for the Whip-Purs, placing third. Logan Legge, Jack Sheets, Cody Dobush and Hudson Cuplin finished in the top 10 for Hampshire.

Cesar Solorio was fourth for Harvard.

Girls cross country

Richmond-Burton Corn Maze Invite: At Richmond, senior Alexia Spatz of Richmond-Burton ran away from the field as she helped lead the Rockets to the team title. Spatz was part of a trio of Rockets that finished in the top three spots.

Emerson Wold and Kaylin Lotz were second and third, respectively, for R-B. Kassidy Papa was the top finisher for Hampshire, taking fourth. Harvard’s Brenda Garcia-Hernandez was 20th.

Boys soccer

Marian Central Catholic 8, South Beloit 0: At the Class 1A Marian Central Catholic Regional in Woodstock, Anthony Cutrona scored four times to lift the Hurricanes to the win in their regional opener. Jan Bajda, Stef Stojich, Mac Delozier and Nick Giesinger added goals for Marian.

The Hurricanes will face Richmond-Burton in a regional semifinal Saturday.

Crystal Lake South 2, Jacobs 0: At Crystal Lake, Nick Prus and Ali Ahmed scored second-half goals to lift the Gators to a Fox Valley Conference win. Noah Dunteman had four saves for South (11-8-1, 6-2-1).

Jacobs fell to 7-9-6 and 3-3-3 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Hampshire 0: At Crystal Lake, Alfredo Rojas, Mattia Zavattaro, and Mason McIntyre scored for the Tigers (13-4-1, 6-2-1) in an FVC win.

Huntley, 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Tylar Caddick and Tyler Murray scored for the Red Raiders in an FVC win. Huntley improved to 11-6-4, 7-2 in the FVC.

Cary-Grove 0, Dundee-Crown 0 (OT): At Cary, the Trojans and Chargers played to a scoreless draw in their FVC match.

Libertyville 4, Woodstock 0: At Libertyville, the Blue Streaks fell to 12-11 overall with a loss to the Wildcats.

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (20-7, 13-2) stayed in first in the FVC by outlasting the Gators, 26-28, 25-10, 25-11.

Olvia Apt had 24 assists, Maddy Cook had 16 digs and Morgan Johnson had seven kills and 10 digs for South (9-18, 4-11).

Burlington Central 2, Jacobs 0: At Burlington, Tea Cetina had 15 assists to push the Rockets past the Golden Eagles, 25-17, 27-25 in an FVC match. Leah Freesemann had eight kills and Brianna Gritzman had 11 digs for Central (20-6, 11-4).

Jordan Miller had 10 digs and Gianna Coletti had 14 assists for Jacobs (10-14, 4-11).

Crystal Lake Central 2, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, Alexis Hadeler had eight kills and 12 digs to lead the Tigers to a 25-9, 22-25, 25-14 win over the Warriors in an FVC match.

MyKaela Wallen had seven kills and 19 digs and five aces for Central (21-7, 10-5). Sophie Zieba had 11 kills and Riley Ten Bruin added 15 assists for McHenry (17-14, 7-8).

Prairie Ridge 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves picked up their 19th win of the season with a 25-23, 25-12 win over the Chargers. Prairie Ridge is now 19-8 overall and 12-3 in the FVC.

Maizy Agnello had 11 kills and Grace Jensen added 12 assists for the Wolves. Maura Minogue had seven kills for D-C (7-17, 3-12).