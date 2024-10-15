Huntley man busted with thousands of grams of pot pleads guilty; charges of mushroom possession dropped

A Huntley man initially accused of possessing with intent to deliver more than 16,100 grams of marijuana and more than 4,300 grams of psilocybin pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge and was sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in the McHenry County jail.

Jonathan Dean, 25, pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a Class 1 felony, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court. In exchange for his guilty plea, additional, more serious charges were dropped, including intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, intent to deliver 200 grams or more of a substance containing psilocybin and possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin, according to the indictment.

Dean is required to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, follow all recommendations and submit to random drug tests. He also is ordered to refrain from consuming all illicit substances and THC without a prescription, according to a sentencing order.

Dean was initially charged with possession of 16,148.5 grams of marijuana and 4,386 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to the criminal complaint filed in April 2023. In sentencing Dean, Judge Tiffany Davis noted that he has no criminal history and is likely to comply with the terms of his probation, the sentencing order said.

A Schaumburg man, Shamoon Malik, 27, was charged in the same complaint with possessing the marijuana and psilocybin. In June, Malik pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana and was sentenced to 30 hours of public service andtwo years of second-chance probation and was ordered to pay $3,990 in fees and fines, court records show. Malik was given same conditions as Dean, and both men were ordered to have no contact with each other during their probation.