Fire breaks out at Kiddie Academy daycare in Algonquin

More than 100 children and staff members had to evacuate a Kiddie Academy daycare center in Algonquin Tuesday after it caught fire. No injuries were reported.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District said in a news release it got called out to the day care center at 2420 Harnish Drive for “an activated fire alarm” and the dispatch center got a 911 call for fire in the south utility room while initial first responders were on the scene.

Officials upgraded the fire alarm to bring more resources, and the fire was out in less than 10 minutes. The business sustained minor water and smoke damage and was not considered habitable. No damage estimate was available.

More than 100 children and staff members had previously evacuated but went to Fire Station 2, next door to the daycare, for an organized reunification process with the assistance of Algonquin police, according to the release.

The Huntley Fire Protection District and SEECOM Dispatch Center also assisted.

The fire district said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

