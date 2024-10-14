McHenry County rolls out mobile health clinic

The McHenry County Department of Health rolled out its new mobile clinic Thursday.

The large bus provides services akin to those at the department’s brick-and-mortar clinics. It was parked outside the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock Thursday, where county officials could view the clinic on wheels and county employees could get vaccines. The bus was decorated with balloons to celebrate its launch.

The clinic will focus on providing preventive care; services for those eligible for Women, Infants and Children programs, or WIC; and immunizations, officials said. Health department officials said some clinic events were in the works, but didn’t give specifics.

McHenry County CFO Kerri Wisz walks out of the mobile clinic in Woodstock Oct. 10, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Inside the clinic, there is space for people to receive health exams and vaccinations in addition to a restroom and a small waiting area. There is also a fridge and freezer to store vaccines.

The McHenry County Board voted in March to approve funds for the clinic, which cost about $582,000 to purchase and operate, according to county records. The county used federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds for the clinic.

In a county meeting in March before the board took a vote on it, County Board members expressed support for the clinic.

“I am in such strong support of this mobile unit, you can’t even imagine,” Board member Pamela Althoff, R-McHenry said. Althoff said the county lacks public transportation and the mobile clinic will ensure the county reaches people who can’t get to a doctor’s office.

County leaders also have a boost on their health goals with the mobile clinic, as they can increase access to care by bringing healthcare to people.

Early Thursday morning, county leaders also officially cut the ribbon on the clinic. McHenry County Health Department Administrator Melissa Adamson said the health department is looking “forward to getting this on the road.”

Susan Karras, the public health director of nursing, said the health department is excited to get the clinic into the community. She said there are events in the works and people can call the health department if they have questions. The health department can be reached at 815-334-4510 or Health@McHenryCountyIL.gov.