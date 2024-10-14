Huntley FPD fights 2 house fires within 24 hours

A home at the 10900 block of Heartland Lane, Huntley is left uninhabitable after a fire that spread from strong winds. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

Two house fires were reported in Huntley within 24 hours over the weekend, leaving one home uninhabitable, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:52 p.m. Sunday to the 10900 block of Heartland Lane. Firefighters arrives within four minutes to “heavy smoke and flames engulfing the rear of the home,” according to a district news release.

“The fire had quickly spread into the attic, with strong winds accelerating the fire’s intensity,” Battalion Chief Brian Harders said in the release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, battling it from the outside and inside of the home. No injuries were reported and damage assessments are ongoing, according to the release. The home was left uninhabitable and the five residents are receiving assistance from family and friends.

Almost 24 hours, at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Huntley firefighters were dispatched to the 10500 block of Haverhill Lane for a garage fire. Crews found “heavy smoke” coming from the garage upon arrival, according to the release.

No one was home at the time, so firefighters forced entry into the garage and “quickly extinguished a small fire,” according to the release. The damage was contained to the garage and no injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to the release.