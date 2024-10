McHenry County Sheriff's Office at the scene near Wonder Lake. (Janelle Walker)

Heavy police presence is reported to be near Wonder Lake Thursday in the area of East Tryon Grove Road and Greenwood Road, officials report.

An alert was sent out at 11:57 a.m. Thursday by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office asks for anyone to avoid the area “until further notice,” according to a news release.

Officials have not released why there are police at the residential area.

Police have blocked off the area from any incoming traffic.