Huntley shuts out out Cary-Grove in FVC boys soccer: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys soccer

Huntley 1, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Mason Leslie scored in the 55th minute to lead the Red Raiders to a Fox Valley Conference win. Jeremiah Reynolds had five saves as Huntley improved to 9-6-3 and 5-2 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South 4, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Nick Prus scored twice and Will Prus had a goal and an assist to lead the Gators to the FVC win.

Dustin Banner got the scoring started in the first half in support of goalkeeper Noah Dunteman, who had eight saves for South (10-7, 5-2).

Prairie Ridge 3, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Wolves improved to 13-4-1, 4-1-1 in the FVC with the shutout win over the Rockets.

Jacobs 0, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers and Golden Eagles played to a scoreless tie.

Dundee-Crown 1, Hampshire 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers knocked in the game winner late in the second half to improve to 7-9 overall and 4-3 in the FVC.

Arturo Flores scored for D-C, assisted by Gabriel Herrera. Manuel Hernandez and Imanol Soriano combined in goal for the shutout.

Timothy Christian 9, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes were blanked in a Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Girls volleyball

McHenry 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Sophie Zieba had 10 kills and four aces to lead the Warriors to a 19-25, 25-23, 25-21 win over the Chargers in an FVC match. Kaylis Bonni added nine kills and Rylie Ten Bruin had 24 assists to lead McHenry (14-10, 7-6).

Allison Mathesius had six kills and two aces for D-C (6-11, 3-10). Coley DiSilvio added five kills, two aces and two blocks. Kara Sikorski also had five kills.

Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Burlington, Emily Maramba had 10 kills and Peyton Strout had 10 kills and five blocks as the Rockets (18-6, 9-4) took down the Tigers 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 in their FVC match.

Tiernan Naus had 21 assists and Brianna Gritzman added 15 digs for Burlington Central (18-6, 9-4 FVC). Alexis Hadeler led the Tigers (15-6, 8-5) with seven kills and Olivia Doppke had six kills.

Jacobs 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Layla Merlin had nine kills to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-23, 25-23 FVC win over C-G. Maddie Mitchell posted nine kills for Jacobs (6-12, 3-10).

Hampshire 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs (24-4, 10-3) defeated the Gators 25-18, 25-22 in FVC action. Morgan Johnson had eight digs and two kills for South (9-15, 4-9). Olivia Apt added 11 assists and Joanna Kruzolek had four kills.

Marian Central 2, St. Edward 0: At Elgin, the Hurricanes (14-10, 4-2) beat the Green Wave 25-7, 25-18 in their CCC match.

Boys cross country

McHenry 27, Burlington Central 40, Huntley 65: At Elgin, McHenry swept the top three spots to take the FVC triangular. Jaxon Berry finished first, beating teammates Nate Martin and Myles Wagner.

Burlington Central’s Danny Burke was fourth. Huntley’s Jack Reinger was 18th.

Crystal Lake Central 30, Prairie Ridge 58, Cary-Grove 66, Crystal Lake South 74: At Cary, Jameson Tenopir of C-G ran 15:43 to easily outdistance the rest of the field. Jackie Clark led the Tigers to the team win as he was one of four Tigers to place in the top 10.

South’s Joseph Gonzalez placed third and Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry was sixth.

Marengo 13, Richmond-Burton 14, Genoa-Kingston 20: At Harvard, Axel Bown took second to lead the Indians to the team title. Harvard’s Jose Gonzalez was third and R-B’s Ryan McClellan was fourth.

Girls cross country

Burlington Central 19, McHenry 45, Huntley 67: At Elgin, Abigail Burke and Olivia Sutton finished 1-2 as Central won the FVC triangular. Carmie Winkelhake and Callie Pflug placed fourth and fifth.

Delaina Floden was the top finisher for McHenry in third. Ella Farquhar took 11th for Huntley.

Crystal Lake South 22, Crystal Lake Central 39, Cary-Grove 84, Prairie Ridge 96, At Cary, the Gators placed six runners in the top 10. Central’s Brynn Matthaei won the race over South’s Laynie Ripley.

Cary-Grove’s Isabella Limburg was 10th. Prairie Ridge’s Nella Robinson was 12th.

Richmond-Burton 12, Belvidere North 17, Genoa-Kingston 24, Marengo 30, Harvard 49: At Harvard, Alexia Spatz took home the individual title to lead the Rockets to the team title. Marengo’s Alexis Harris was fifth and Harvard’s Anelieze Gonzalez was 12th.

Flag football

Lakes 34, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to the Eagles in a Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal.

Hononegah 20, Hampshire 12: At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs ended their season with a loss to the Indians in a D-C Regional semifinal.