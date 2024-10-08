Island Lake man, 19, accused of possessing images of child sexual abuse

An Island Lake man is accused possession images of images of of child sexual abuse.

Ian Novom, 19, of the 3400 block of Southport Drive, is charged with six counts of possessing images involving children younger than 13 years, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

The charges are Class 2 felonies. Sentences for those convicted of such felonies can range from probation to seven years in prison.

Novom made his initial court appearance Saturday morning, when he was granted release from county jail pretrial with conditions. Those include that he have no intentional contact with any minors under the age of 18 who are not part of Novom’s immediate family or with whom he does not live, according to the pretrial release order signed by Judge Joel Burg.

Novom was also ordered to submit all internet-capable devices currently in his possession, including cellphones, computers and tablets, to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office by 4 p.m. Monday. Internet monitoring software will be installed onto those devices before being returned to Novom. He then only is allowed to access the internet using the devices equipped by probation and court services with the monitoring software, Berg said in the order.

Novom is to appear back in court Oct. 25.